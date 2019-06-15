An 18-year-old Davenport man was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail in connection with a shooting that injured two 12-year-old girls.
Najari Dashawn Allen, 1610 W. 13th St., is being held without bond.
At 10:07 p.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue regarding a shooting.
According to the arrest affidavit:
Allen shot a 9mm firearm multiple times at a group of people outside 814 Pershing Ave. Officers found five shell casings, but witnesses and victims reported hearing more than five shots.
Two 12-year-old girls were struck by the gunfire, and two more people reported injuries.
One of the girls, who was struck in the arm, required surgery to remove the bullet.
The other girl suffered a broken leg when a bullet struck the bone. This will require surgery to remove the bullet after her bone break heals.
Both girls identified the defendant as the shooter.
Allen, who was booked into Scott County Jail at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, faces felony charges: two counts of willful injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.