Davenport Man awaits September sentencing in relation to March killing

A Davenport man awaits sentencing in September after being found guilty at trial of the March killing of a 16-year-old boy.

Scott County authorities charged Malachi Vanderpool, 19, with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after the March 18 death of Tylan Sanders of Davenport.

At the end of Vanderpool's late-July trial, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and the felon in possession charge, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

The day Sanders was attacked, gunfire was reported at about 6:19 a.m. in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive, Davenport, according to authorities. The Davenport police officers who went there to investigate the complaint found the teen with fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities alleged in court records that Vanderpool went looking for Sanders, then stabbed and shot him.

The attack was captured on video and police recovered shell casings at the shooting site, court records state.

Underlying the felon in possession charge filed against Vanderpool were two previous felony convictions, according to court records. One was for criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020.