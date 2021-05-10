Davenport man charged in car-in-river death

The driver of a car that ended up in the frozen Mississippi River in Moline in February is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the death of his passenger.
The body of Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport, was pulled from the submerged vehicle early in the morning of Feb. 7. The vehicle was near the Moline shoreline and in about eight feet of water.
About 10 days later, prosecutors prepared a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol against Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 21 of Davenport.
"A warrant was issued by the court for the arrest of Mejia-Martinez," Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said Monday. "We did not release the name because Mejia-Martinez was hospitalized out of the area for quite some time, due to extensive injuries he received during the crash."
While Vasquez died from drowning, Mejia-Martinez sustained severe injuries, related to the cold. The temperature that morning was minus 8, and he was discovered by a bridge worker at the river's bank.
Mejia-Martinez turned himself into the Moline Police Department Thursday and was arrested on the outstanding warrant, Gault said. He was released on $30,000 bond.
The site of the crash is being used by Interstate 74 bridge contractor Lunda Construction. The turn into the property is located just east of the River Drive on-ramp to the new westbound bridge.
A Lunda worker reportedly discovered the wreck around 6:15 a.m. when he spotted tire tracks in the snow and a hole in the icy river.
Early information indicated the two men may have been in a downtown bar before the accident, but bars close at 3 a.m. in Moline, which left several hours unaccounted for.
"We are trying to close that gap and build a timeline," the chief said in the days following the crash.