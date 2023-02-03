A Davenport man has been accused of making terrorist threats against the LGBTQ+ community.

Austin K. McNeal, 24, faces charges of first-degree harassment and threat of terrorism, according to Scott County court records. The charges relate to an allegation that McNeal recorded an online video in which he detailed a plan to commit “mass murder” and claimed to be armed.

The victim, who was not identified in court documents, feared McNeal was an imminent threat, court records state.

“The behavior of the defendant caused undue distress due to the threats of terrorism,” according to the court records. “The defendant made a series of extremely vulgar and graphic comments regarding his plan to murder members of this community.”

The Davenport Police Department began an investigation after being notified of the post early Tuesday, court records state. The video was posted on the BIGO app.

McNeal’s bond has been set at $200,000 and it must be posted in cash, the jail website shows. He was booked at 1:48 a.m. Friday and remained in custody Friday afternoon.

McNeal made his initial appearance on the charges Friday morning, court records state.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 10.