A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he harassed a Quad-City Times employee and threatened a shooting.
Donald Gene Colbert, 65, who lives in the 6100 block of Brady Street, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Friday at $2,000 cash or surety. Colbert is already on supervised release on a federal child pornography charge.
The U.S. Marshals Service put a hold on him Friday morning, Scott County Jail officials said.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Colbert has come to the Times several times in an attempt to have a story written about his attorneys.
No story was written and Colbert said to an employee that “if they were not going to do their jobs he thought they would run a story about putting bullets into people,” according to the affidavit.
The employee became fearful and tried to look in a bag Colbert had with him, thinking he may have a gun, according to the affidavit.
Colbert then left the building without further incident, according to the affidavit.