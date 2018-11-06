A Davenport man has been charged with criminal damage to property for a Sept. 15 incident in Cambridge, Ill.
Police allege that Brandon N. Pfab, 27, rammed a house at 406 N. West St., Cambridge. At Monday’s preliminary hearing, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Hixson testified he and four other officers responded to a Sept. 15 complaint after a woman living in the house received a text from her daughter telling her to take her grandchild to the basement.
Hixson said the grandmother saw two males with a vehicle in the front yard easement and ran to the infant’s room. As she took the child out of its crib, Hixson said, she heard a loud “thud” as the vehicle hit the house.
Hixson said the woman’s daughter was at the Henry County Fairgrounds and had exchanged words with Pfab and an other man, Zachary Jones. Jones allegedly said he was going to ram a car into their house.
Witnesses placed two men in the car, Hixson said, with Jones in the passenger seat as the vehicle left the fairgrounds at a high rate of speed.
Tire tracks went straight off the roadway about 20 to 25 feet to the house, Hixson said, and the vehicle struck the house between the baby’s room and a guest room.
Hixson said Pfab was located by deputies at the fairgrounds and the vehicle had damage to its front bumper, hood and fender. Pfab claimed he never left the fairgrounds, Hixson said.
Repairs to the house cost $12.000, Hixson said.
On Monday, Judge Jeffrey O’Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and set a Jan. 24 pre-trial conference. Pfab remained free as of Monday.