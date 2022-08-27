Davenport man claims $2 million lottery prize

A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize on Friday that he won nearly a month earlier but wanted to wait to claim it while he and his stepfather planned what they would do with the winnings.

According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, Ben Sanford, 37, said he purchased six plays for the Mega Millions drawing July 29. The game’s jackpot had risen to more than $1.3 billion that night, the second-highest grand prize ever offered in the game.

One of Sanford’s easy-pick tickets matched the first five numbers that night to initially win $1 million. However, Sanford had added the Megaplier option to his purchase, which multiplied his total winnings to $2 million.

The winning numbers that night were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier number was 2.

Sanford bought his ticket at the Big 10 Mart, 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Ben and his stepfather, Jason, said they planned to carefully invest the winnings, although Ben added he might buy a new car.