You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

Davenport man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

{{featured_button_text}}

A federal jury on Wednesday found Davenport's Timothy Fredrickson guilty of sexual exploitation of a child.

Over two days, prosecutors presented evidence the 30-year-old Fredrickson communicated with a 16-year-old girl over the internet.  Fredrickson directed the girl to produce and send him sexually explicit content, which Fredrickson saved.

The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding Fredrickson guilty. 

At sentencing, Fredrickson, who remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, faces statutory penalties of 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for June 2 at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria.

The Moline Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the charges.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Mathew and Donald Allegro prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Gavel-logo

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News