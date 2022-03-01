Davenport man drowned in southeast Iowa

One Davenport man died Monday after falling through ice in southeast Iowa.

Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were called around 5 p.m. to a rural Mediapolis address after getting a 911 call asking for help, according to a Des Moines County Sheriff's Office news release. The deputies and Mediapolis firefighters found a man who had fallen through ice while fishing and rescued him.

While rescuing the man, the authorities learned another man had also fallen through the ice but was still under water, the release states.

Authorities found and pulled him from the water about 6:30 p.m. the release states. Both men, from Davenport, were taken to an area hospital, but the second man died of his injuries.

The identities of the two men were being withheld pending notification of family members.

