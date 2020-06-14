Davenport man faces 2nd charge after smuggling cocaine into Scott County Jail

A Davenport man faces a second felony charge after he brought cocaine into Scott County Jail while being booked for another charge.
Direk DeWayne Woods, 50, of Davenport, faces felony charges of domestic impeding air/blood causing injury and possessing contraband in a correctional facility.
Here’s what happened, official documents say:
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East 7th Street.
The defendant and a woman have lived together for the past four months. An argument escalated into a physical altercation.
The woman alleges Woods started to choke her, then “The victim had to pretend she went unconscious so the defendant would let her go.”
The woman, who had scratches to her left eye along with minor bleeding, did not want medical attention but did request a no-contact order.
Woods was transported to Scott County Jail. While he was being booked into the jail, he said he didn’t have anything illegal with him.
Correctional officers noticed Woods was curling his left toes as if he were trying to hide an object after removing his shoes. Officers walked into the booking room and saw the defendant take off his left sock. Correctional staff and officers saw Woods grab a small plastic baggie filled with white powder and place it into his mouth.
Correctional staff restrained him to retrieve the substance, which weighed .5 grams and tested positive for cocaine.
Woods was being held Sunday on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
A preliminary phone hearing is set for July 2.
