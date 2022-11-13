Davenport man faces charges after police chase early Sunday

A Davenport man who was arrested early Saturday on OWI and driving-while-barred charges was in custody again early Sunday after he allegedly led police on a chase before locking himself in an apartment, forcing officers to breach a door to arrest him.

Dennis Maurice Banks Jr., 33, faces charges of assault on persons in certain occupations - use/display weapon, driving while barred and eluding, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from Banks’ alleged acts beginning just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area around 3200 Harrison Street.

According to court records:

Davenport police officers on patrol saw a red 2012 Dodge Durango without a license plate or paper tag on its rear and attempted a traffic stop. The officers who attempted the stop were in a marked police vehicle and used their lights and sirens to signal the driver — allegedly Banks.

Rather than comply, the driver turned around and drove toward the squad. The officers attempted to stop the Durango by physically using their vehicle, but Banks is accused of driving the Durango away despite the officers’ attempt.

No one was hurt because of this encounter, but the officers feared they would be injured because of Banks’ alleged actions. The squad car was damaged, but the extent of that damage was not included in the court documents.

Officers pursued the fleeing Durango, and Banks is accused of reaching speeds of 85 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also allegedly did not stop at several intersections controlled by traffic signals, including stop signs.

Banks lives in an apartment at 915 Fillmore St. and drove the Durango there.

The Durango went through a yard at the Fillmore Street address and somehow became disabled, and Banks fled from it into his apartment. As he ran, uniformed police officers ran after him.

Banks is accused of reaching the apartment, going inside and closing a security door in front of a pursuing police officer. Police then tried to make contact with anyone inside the apartment but got no response.

The police got a search warrant for the apartment, then officers broke open the door and found Banks inside.

Banks is barred from driving until October of 2025, according to court records.

Banks was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

During a first appearance in Scott County District Court early Sunday, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 22.

Just 24 hours before his arrest Sunday, Banks was arrested by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ian Cornwell on charges of operating while under the influence-second offense, and driving while barred.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Cornwell, at 2:15 a.m. a red Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 with no registration plates and the driver's side light partially out.

Cornwell initiated a traffic stop as the SUV, a 2012 Dodge Durango, entered into the westbound lanes of Interstate 80.

Banks was identified by his Iowa ID card, and there was a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Banks's breath, according to the arrest affidavit. Banks also had bloodshot, watery eyes, slow responses to questions and also had difficulty locating the vehicle's paperwork.

During a field sobriety test Banks showed impairment. A pre-breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of .099. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Banks refused a breathalyzer test at the Scott County Jail. Banks was booked into the jail at 2:59 a.m. Saturday. He was released after posting 10% of a $4,000 bond through a bonding company at 5:11 a.m.