Davenport man faces charges in connection with April 4 police pursuit

A Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail to face charges involving eluding police in an April 4 afternoon chase.

Tyrique Jamal Vesey, 21, was being held Sunday on a total bond of $5,500 to face felony charges of carrying a weapon and eluding, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of E. 15th Street for calls about gunfire.

Police spotted a blue 2014 Chevrolet Impala westbound across West 13th Street from Brady Street. The car, which matched the general description of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, fled.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the Impala in the area of East 14th and Harrison streets, but the car did not stop.

The Impala blew through several stop signs and red lights, with speeds reaching 70 mph in 35-mph zones. The pursuit came to an end when the Impala tried to avoid stop sticks. The driver struck a tree near East Central Park Avenue and Tremont Avenue.