Davenport man faces drug, weapon charges after report of gunfire

A Davenport man was held early Sunday in Scott County Jail on numerous drug-related felony charges after police found numerous marijuana packages at his residence.
Devin Michael Sird, 23, who was released after posting bond, faces charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, having no drug tax stamp, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, offensive weapons (short-barrel shotgun/rifle), and possession with intent to deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Here’s what happened according to official records:
Davenport police responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to 613 W. 17th St., where Sird was on hand, after a report of gunfire.
After a search warrant was obtained, police found a large amount of raw marijuana, including 12 individual bags in a total of 12.4 grams, a bag with 11.20 grams, and a large bag with 205.65 grams of raw marijuana.
The total amount was 226.14 grams - about half a pound.
Police discovered two digital scales in Sird’s bedroom.
He is scheduled to appear in court again Friday.
