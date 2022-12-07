Davenport man faces weapons charges after shooting Monday

A Davenport man has been arrested on charges he illegally had guns and police suspect he was involved in a shooting on Monday.

Matthew S. Hobert, 27, Davenport faces two counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon and one count of possession of controlled substance - second offense, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities accused Hobert of having a loaded 9 mm pistol and methamphetamine when police approached him between 5 a.m. and 5:10 a.m. on Monday at the Kwik Star at 100 W. 65th St., according to court records. Officers were looking for him because they suspected him of being involved in a shooting earlier in the day.

That shooting was in the area of 1700 Fillmore Street, court records state. During the ensuing investigation, officers learned Hobert was potentially involved.

The court records state there was a person shot, but did not provide further identifying information about them or their condition.

After being read his Miranda rights, Hobert told police he drove with the shooting victim to the area of 1500 Sturdevant Street, intending to shoot at the home of a person with whom the shooting victim had a quarrel, court records state.

Hobert told police that, at that time, he was carrying a rifle, authorities allege in the court records, which did not provide any details of what happened once Hobert and the shooting victim reached the Sturdevant location.

Hobart has a prior felony conviction which prohibits him from having firearms, court records state,

The Davenport Police Department has said there was a shooting around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 1500 block of West 16th Street. In that case, police officers found a 40-year-old man dead. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The areas of Fillmore and Sturdevant listed in Hobert’s court records are near the 16th Street location.

The department declined to provide information Wednesday about whether the account in Hobert’s court records referenced or was related to the 16th Street shooting or was a separate incident.

The investigation was ongoing, the department said.

Hobert was booked into the Scott County Jail at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the jail website. He remained in custody Wednesday, held on a $5,000 bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29, court records state.