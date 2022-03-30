Davenport man get probation for leaving scene of fatal 2021 crash

Narvie Johnson’s summers aren’t the same without his kid brother.

That brother, Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, was killed Jan. 18, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle in Davenport.

On Wednesday, Scott County Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Mark Blackwood for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in Eric's death. Blackwood, 64, of Davenport, received a suspended sentence not to exceed five years, with probation.

Eric can’t visit Narvie for beers and barbecue anymore, his brother told the court Wednesday before Fowler announced Blackwood’s sentence.

“I miss my brother,” Johnson said. “That was my baby brother. He died so tragically.”

During a bench trial in December, Fowler found Blackwood guilty of leaving the scene, but not guilty of the more serious charge – homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving.

Johnson was struck and dragged under Blackwood's vehicle from the 1900 block of North Washington Street to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane – about 2,050 feet, police alleged. His body was later found by a passerby.

On Wednesday, Narvie said Blackwood should spend his life behind bars.

“He needs to learn a lesson in accountability,” he said.

Blackwood apologized to Eric's family during the hearing.

First Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine argued Blackwood should be incarcerated. The crime was serious and prison time could be a deterrent to people leaving the scene of an injury accident and Blackwood has shown little remorse, she said.

Doug Scovil, Blackwood’s lawyer, argued for probation or a deferred judgment, saying his client has otherwise led a law-abiding life.

Fowler acknowledged the impact on the Johnson family and described it as an incredible tragedy. But he also took into account Blackwood’s overall conduct.

“I’m sure (the collision) will weigh on Mr. Blackwood’s mind for a long time and it should,” Fowler said.

Fowler said he also reviewed a pre-sentence investigation report, which details a person's history to the sentencing judge to aid in determining the appropriate sentence.

“This was hopefully an aberration in his life,” Fowler said of Blackwood.

