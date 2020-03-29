Davenport man held on burglary, sex abuse charges from Saturday night incident

A Davenport man faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and two charges of third-degree sex abuse after an incident Saturday night on the 1900 block of West 40th Street, Davenport.

Carlos Oneil Morris, 38, also faces misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

On Saturday night, a person approached officers handling a separate call and said she had been assaulted. A suspect touched her sexually “while the victim was unwilling for the defendant to do so.”

Additionally, a suspect kicked in the door to an apartment and entered, wielding a cane with a sword-like blade on it. When the person in the apartment tried to flee, he assaulted her with the weapon several times. Her back and elbow were injured.

Officers secured a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, and apprehended him. When he refused to be taken into custody, officers used “a police use of force.”

Police confiscated about 3.85 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue at the residence.

Morris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 8 in Scott County Court.

