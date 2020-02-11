Davenport man held on felony charges that involve sex abuse of child

A Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail on felony charges of indecent contact with a child and third-degree sex abuse, along with a Rock Island County warrant.

Mario Rynel Bassett Sr., 45, is being held on a $50,000 bond and a $2,000 bond on the warrant.

He is accused of touching a 13-year-old juvenile over the clothing “for the purpose of arousing or satisfying the sexual desires of the defendant.”

The incident happened Saturday in a residence on Belle Avenue, Davenport, according to official documents.

Bassett is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in Scott County Court.

