Davenport man identified as injured King's Material worker

The worker at King’s Material in Eldridge who suffered serious injuries last week after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt has been identified as 31-year-old Derek Oldfather, of Davenport.

Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler made the announcement Tuesday, adding Oldfather is, "in stable condition at this time."

He was extricated from machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

At 1:17 p.m. last Thursday officers from the Eldridge Police Department, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters from the Eldridge Fire Department were sent to King’s Material, 3800 S. 1st St.

Oldfather had become stuck in a conveyor belt. Immediately it was determined he would need to be airlifted to University Hospitals for immediate medical care.

He was freed from the conveyor belt in a team effort that included Eldridge firefighters, Medic EMS paramedics, AirCare Emergency Transport medical staff and a surgical team from University Hospitals.

He then was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Sisler said an investigation into the mishap would be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

King’s Material specializes in providing concrete, masonry and numerous other products and services for outdoor landscaping for homes and business.