A Davenport man is in a hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday night in downtown Davenport.
The incident took place at 6:33 p.m. at the intersection of W. 2nd Street and Western Avenue.
The crash involved a gray Ford Focus and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Gary Buri, 58, was transported to Genesis East Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City where he is listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The unnamed driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured.
You have free articles remaining.
Preliminary investigations show that Buri was attempting to walk south across W. 2nd Street just east of Western Avenue. Buri was wearing dark clothing and not crossing at a marked cross walk.
There are no charges being filed at this time.
This crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.