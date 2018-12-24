A Davenport man was injured Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in Silvis, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
A Silvis police officer doing holiday traffic enforcement at 9:34 p.m. tried to pull a car over in the 900 block of 1st Avenue in the north alley. The vehicle fled from the officer, who at some point fired his gun.
The driver, who was shot in the leg, took off.
Shortly afterward, police in Colona, Illinois noticed a car driving erratically and tried to stop it. The car crashed near East 1200th Street and Wolf Road in Colona.
Colona police and Henry County sheriff's deputies apprehended the driver, whose name is being withheld Monday.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is a 24-year-old Davenport man. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital and will be held in the Rock Island County Jail on an outstanding federal warrant issued in November by U. S. Marshals.
The task force is investigating the incident. No Silvis police investigator is participating. The state's attorney will decide about possible criminal charges once the facts are gathered.
On Monday, a team of task-force investigators canvassed the neighborhood, conducted witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos and radio traffic.
Silvis police do not use body cameras or squad video.
The task force asks anyone with an information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App.