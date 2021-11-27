 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man killed after being struck by a car
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man killed after being struck by a car

  • 0
siren3

A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.

At approximately 8:23 p.m., Davenport police and Davenport fire and medic EMS responded to the area of 5500 Jersey Ridge Road in response to a pedestrian being struck by a car, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 46-year-old Davenport man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis East, then later to Peoria hospitals where he died.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News