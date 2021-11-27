Davenport man killed after being struck by a car

A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
At approximately 8:23 p.m., Davenport police and Davenport fire and medic EMS responded to the area of 5500 Jersey Ridge Road in response to a pedestrian being struck by a car, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 46-year-old Davenport man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis East, then later to Peoria hospitals where he died.
Investigators from the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.