Davenport man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in wife's 2019 death

An autopsy revealed internal injuries to her neck and the cause of death was blunt-force injuries to her head.

Her father, Billy Barksdale, said he was told his daughter was lying in the same spot in the home where she had been when police took her husband to jail.

Following Casey Klemme's arrest in December, Barksdale said the relief was only temporary.

"It's good news, but it doesn't change anything," he said. "The police should've taken her to the hospital. Maybe they could've saved her life. It was worth trying."

His wife and Tiffany Klemme's stepmother, Darlene Barksdale, said they tried to spare Tiffany the ongoing abuse, and the seriousness of the assaults became evident around Christmas 2018.

During a holiday visit to the Barksdales' home in Oklahoma, Darlene Barksdale said, Tiffany was covered in bruises and had lost a tooth.

"She drove down here — beat half to death," she said. "I don't know how she drove. We told her, 'It's only going to get worse. Men like this don't stop.'"