Davenport man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in wife's 2019 death

The man who beat and strangled his wife in their Davenport home last year is to serve 20 years for voluntary manslaughter after a murder charge was dismissed late last week.
A Scott County judge on Friday accepted a plea deal for Casey Klemme in the July 26, 2019 death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme. The 39-year-old died as a result of multiple blows to the head by her husband of 16 years.
Davenport police responded to a domestic call at the couple's home at 6903 Oak St. They found Tiffany Klemme, 39, on the floor. Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife and was heard yelling that he was "choking" her, police said.
“The victim had fresh, visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist," the July police report stated. "The victim also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.”
The next morning, she was found dead.
An autopsy revealed internal injuries to her neck and the cause of death was blunt-force injuries to her head.
Her father, Billy Barksdale, said he was told his daughter was lying in the same spot in the home where she had been when police took her husband to jail.
Following Casey Klemme's arrest in December, Barksdale said the relief was only temporary.
"It's good news, but it doesn't change anything," he said. "The police should've taken her to the hospital. Maybe they could've saved her life. It was worth trying."
His wife and Tiffany Klemme's stepmother, Darlene Barksdale, said they tried to spare Tiffany the ongoing abuse, and the seriousness of the assaults became evident around Christmas 2018.
During a holiday visit to the Barksdales' home in Oklahoma, Darlene Barksdale said, Tiffany was covered in bruises and had lost a tooth.
"She drove down here — beat half to death," she said. "I don't know how she drove. We told her, 'It's only going to get worse. Men like this don't stop.'"
Some family members blamed Tiffany for the couple's disputes.
In addition to pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, Casey Klemme admitted to domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to his plea agreement. In exchange for the plea, a charge of second degree murder was dismissed.
He is to serve 20 years in prison under the terms of the plea.
