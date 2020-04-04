Davenport man recovers from COVID-19: 'It was surreal; I was miserable'

“The thing that weighed on me was how long it lasted,” Edwards said. “It was wearing me down psychologically. It was tough, because the market was going haywire at this time. I had to be there for my clients. I was trying to make as many outgoing calls as possible.”

He also was an adviser during the stock-market crash in September 2008.

“These are the times when I think we’re most valuable — you have that person to reach out to, to talk to," he said. "I tried to answer the phone calls when I could.”

Now, when he considers his experience, he feels extremely fortunate. “I saw some of these people who had this illness pass away — videos from Italy and everything we’re hearing about from New York. I could have reacted a lot worse than I did.”

He’s also fortunate to have a job that allowed him to work through the experience. “At the end of all of this, I realized how lucky and how fortunate I am. It put a lot of things in perspective.”

The first time he took the dog for a walk near the Mississippi River, “I appreciated every step,” he said.

“I want the awareness to get out there. There are probably more people that have it in the Quad-Cities than what appear,” he said.