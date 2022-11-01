Davenport man sentenced for child pornography

A Davenport man must serve more than 21 years in federal prison as the result of a child pornography investigation.

George Winston Taylor, 65, received a 260-month sentence for receiving child pornography and must also pay $48,000 in restitution, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Upon completion of his prison term, he must also serve five years of supervised release.

Authorities started investigating Taylor after getting a tip on social media that someone had uploaded an image of child pornography, according to the news release.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials seized a number of electronic devices while searching Taylor’s home, they said, and further examination of those devices found about 3,000 images and 400 videos of child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Taylor in August 2021 on one count of receiving child pornography and another count accusing him of possessing it, according to federal court records.

Underlying the charges were allegations that between Feb. 24, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2021, Taylor collected or attempted to collect illegal images of minors and possessed such images on Feb. 11, 2021, according to the indictment.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 after entering an agreement with federal prosecutors, court records state. As part of that agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped the possession charge.

Taylor has a previous possession of child pornography conviction, according to the news release. That conviction was in 1998 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

Chief Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Taylor on Oct. 26, court records state.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice that began in 2006, according to the news release, which states that anyone who suspects someone of sexually abusing a child can contact the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 800-284-7821.

Online tips also may be sent anonymously to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. A link to that website is available with the online version of this article.