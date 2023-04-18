A Davenport man accused of fleeing police in a stolen truck Sunday in Bettendorf couldn’t tell investigators whom the truck belonged to, but police say he was sure about one thing.

“I am stoned right now,” Anthony J. Maples, 41, told police after spike strips stopped a red 2004 Ford 150 Supercrew at Valley Drive and Belmont Road, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Maples first fled from a Bettendorf police officer at about 10:30 p.m. when the officer, in a police vehicle, approached the truck in the parking lot of UnityPoint Health-Trinity’s Utica Ridge Road campus, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, court records state.

The officer was looking for the truck upon learning that a license-plate reader at Utica Ridge and Crow Creek roads identified it as stolen.

The driver of the truck, identified as Maples, backed out and fled, records state. The Bettendorf officer followed with activated lights and sirens.

The truck ran a red light at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road and passed a number of vehicles on their left, traveling into oncoming lanes, records state. At that point, the officer ended the chase.

The Iowa State Patrol picked up the pursuit at 10:42 p.m. at Utica Ridge Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, records show.

The state patrol also attempted an initial traffic stop, but Maples again fled, police said.

Maples is then accused of traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone and passing in a no-passing/construction zone before finally being stopped by spike strips, according to court records.

After he was Mirandized, Maples told police he had no idea of the truck owner’s identity, and he told investigators he was driving the stolen truck and did not stop when directed by police because he did not have a license.

His license has been suspended since 2006, records state.

Maples also admitted to police that he drove in the wrong lanes to get better traction. Records do not indicate how police think Maples came to be in possession of the truck.

During the interview with police, Maples also admitted to smoking marijuana before leaving his home in the truck, records state. He agreed to sobriety testing.

His breath sample showed no signs of impairment, but other tests did show signs that Maples was impaired, court records state. He refused to give a urine sample.

When police searched the truck, they recovered a glass marijuana pipe with residue inside, which was located where Maples said it would be. Other pipes for smoking drugs, as well as THC wax, were also recovered from the truck.

As a result of the allegation, Scott County authorities have charged Maples with felony eluding and second-degree theft, also a felony, according to county court records.

Four related misdemeanor charges also were filed: operating while under the influence-first offense, possession of controlled substance-marijuana, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding.

Maples remained in custody Tuesday, according to the Scott County Jail. His bail has been set at $8,500 of which $7,500 must be posted in cash.

He made his first appearance Monday, and his next appearance is set for April 27, court records state.