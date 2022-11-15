Davenport man wanted for August shooting is in custody

A Davenport man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Monday after a police chase.

Nessiah T. Clark, 21, allegedly shot someone at least twice around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the parking lot of the GD Express convenience store at 4607 N. Pine St., Davenport, Scott County court records state. Authorities accuse Clark of firing a black pistol at close range until he’d emptied its magazine.

Clark is accused of firing 11- to- 12 times with people nearby.

The person shot, who was not identified in the court records, sought medical treatment independently, records show.

The attack was captured by surveillance cameras, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clark on Aug. 25 and served on Monday.

Davenport police officers in plain clothes were watching Clark around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to court records. He was a passenger in a white Honda Accord allegedly driven by – Arisa M. Clements, 19, Davenport.

When the officers attempted to stop the Accord, Clements allegedly fled and police pursued. That chase ended in the 500 block of Waverly Road, because police had initially spiked the Accord’s tires as part of the attempt to arrest Clark.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two packages of suspected marijuana with a total weight of about 215 grams, court records state. The suspected marijuana was in a backpack along with a digital scale and packaging materials.

The marijuana was tested with a field kit, which showed a positive result for cannabis, according to court records.

There also was a wallet in the backpack that contained Clark’s social security card, police said.

For the August shooting, Clark faces charges of attempted murder, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records state.

He has prior felony convictions for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records state. Clark is prohibited from having firearms because of those convictions.

There are also drug-related charges stemming from his Monday arrest, court records state. In that case he faces charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.

Clark remained in custody Tuesday, according to the Scott County Jail. His total bond has been set at $105,000, cash only.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday, and his next hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Clements has been charged with eluding, records show. She also made her initial appearance on Tuesday and her next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.

She was free on her own recognizance as of Tuesday, according to the jail’s website.