Davenport man wins InstaPlay Lottery jackpot

Officials with the Iowa Lottery on Wednesday announced that a Davenport man won an InstaPlay Lottery prize of more than $39,000.

Waylon Mesplay won a JACKPOT PARTY Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $39,835 on a ticket purchased at Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road.

Mesplay claimed his prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The JACKPOT PARTY Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

InstaPlay combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information go to ialottery.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.