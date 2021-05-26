Davenport man wins InstaPlay Lottery jackpot

Officials with the Iowa Lottery on Wednesday announced that a Davenport man won an InstaPlay Lottery prize of more than $39,000.
Waylon Mesplay won a JACKPOT PARTY Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $39,835 on a ticket purchased at Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road.
Mesplay claimed his prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
The JACKPOT PARTY Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
InstaPlay combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information go to ialottery.com.
