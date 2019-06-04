Steve Logsdon, of Davenport, won one of the top available prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Dollar Sign” ($) scratch game, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.
Logsdon purchased his $100,000-winning ticket at SC Mini Mart, 1511 W. Locust St., Davenport, and claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Dollar Sign is a $10 scratch game that began sales on April 1. It features overall odds of 1 in 3.01 and eight top prizes of $100,000.
For more information about the game and the number of prizes still available, go to ialottery.com.