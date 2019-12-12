Davenport man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

A Davenport man received an early Christmas present when he won a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Iowa Lottery.

Ron Vernon Jr., 54, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. His $50,000 prize was tripled because he opted for the $1 Power Play add-on that multiplies non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.

“It’s a lot of money,” Vernon said Tuesday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. “I mean, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal here.”

Vernon and his wife, Terry, checked the numbers the morning after the drawing. They initially thought their prize was much smaller.

“She said, ‘I think we only got three numbers and the Powerball,’” Vernon said of his wife. “I said, ‘No, we have four numbers and the Powerball — oh, times three!’”

Vernon said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

“I think I’m going to put it away for a minute, and then decide what I‘m going to do with it here in a while,” he said.

