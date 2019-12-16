Davenport Mayor-elect Mike Matson endorses Joe Biden for president

Mike Matson, mayor-elect of Davenport, is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
“With so much on the line in this election, now is the time to nominate a leader with experience on the world stage,” said Matson, a former Army ranger, in a statement. “Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who has the experience and stature to walk into the Oval Office and be ready to lead on day one."
Matson’s endorsement is a boon to Biden, the two-term vice president and longtime U.S. senator running to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
With just seven weeks until Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, polls show Biden is the frontrunner nationally. State polls show Biden either at or near the top of the pack in Iowa.
An Emerson College poll from last week showed Biden in first-place in the Hawkeye State, barely ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, and several points ahead of Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.
Biden, 77, has already campaigned several times in east Iowa, including a major speech in October condemning Trump's withdrawal from Syria. That speech became part of a campaign ad in which he called the role of commander-in-chief a "sacred duty."
Biden also weighed in on Deere's latest round of layoffs, laying part of the blame on "President Trump’s reckless trade war."
"Trump's failed policies are destroying American jobs," Biden tweeted in response to news last week that 57 people would be laid off from John Deere's Davenport Works facility. That came weeks after at least 100 other layoffs had been announced at the same Deere facility.
According to his campaign, Biden has received over 150 endorsements from Iowa leaders.
Still, most caucus-goers remain undecided. Several presidential candidates have told the Times they expect the race to break late. In December 2008, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton was still considered the frontrunner in Iowa, which was later won by then-Sen. Barack Obama. In 2016, Clinton was polling double-digits ahead of Sanders by mid-December. She went on to win the caucuses, but by a razor-thin margin of around 0.2%.
Matson will be sworn in as mayor in January.
"At President Obama’s side, Joe has made the tough calls in the Situation Room, and he commands respect from world leaders on the global stage," Matson said in his endorsement. "Joe has what it takes to win next November, and I hope folks will join me supporting Joe in this campaign.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.