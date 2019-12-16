Davenport Mayor-elect Mike Matson endorses Joe Biden for president

Biden also weighed in on Deere's latest round of layoffs, laying part of the blame on "President Trump’s reckless trade war."

"Trump's failed policies are destroying American jobs," Biden tweeted in response to news last week that 57 people would be laid off from John Deere's Davenport Works facility. That came weeks after at least 100 other layoffs had been announced at the same Deere facility.

According to his campaign, Biden has received over 150 endorsements from Iowa leaders.

Still, most caucus-goers remain undecided. Several presidential candidates have told the Times they expect the race to break late. In December 2008, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton was still considered the frontrunner in Iowa, which was later won by then-Sen. Barack Obama. In 2016, Clinton was polling double-digits ahead of Sanders by mid-December. She went on to win the caucuses, but by a razor-thin margin of around 0.2%.

Matson will be sworn in as mayor in January.

"At President Obama’s side, Joe has made the tough calls in the Situation Room, and he commands respect from world leaders on the global stage," Matson said in his endorsement. "Joe has what it takes to win next November, and I hope folks will join me supporting Joe in this campaign.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

