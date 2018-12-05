Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term as the city’s top elected official, saying he has found the job “requires a tremendous amount of time” and he wants to be with his family more.
"I had a wonderful time during Thanksgiving with my wife, four children, their spouses and our 10 grandkids," he said, reading from prepared remarks during a committee of the whole meeting in City Hall. "This special time with all of us together clarified and further reinforced how important my family is to me.”
In making his announcement, Klipsch also noted the municipal election is less than a year away, saying he wants to give his ultimate successor ample time to prepare a bid for office. Drawing on his own experience, Klipsch said it took a year to discuss and fully consider the decision with his family, friends and other community members.
Klipsch was first elected to represent the city in 2015. A former executive with the Scott County Family YMCA, he was a political newcomer when he ousted longtime Mayor Bill Gluba, garnering 67 percent of the vote. He ran unopposed in 2017.
During his tenure, two major economic development projects, Sterilite and Costco, have been sealed, with Sterlite adding about 500 jobs at its massive new plant, while Costco planned to add roughly 200 part-time and full-time jobs.
As he heads into his final year with the title, Klipsch added that he remains “fully committed” to being mayor, saying he wants to build on the work the city council has taken up so far. He mentioned economic development, urban revitalization and juvenile justice reform as areas of focus.
“I’m basically working with some people that preceded me, and this work will continue with people that follow me,” he said.
The mayor also said he will explore ways to serve Davenport and the Quad-Cities once his time in office is up.