Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has invited members of the city's civil rights commission and area stakeholders to meet about a proposed change to the commission that has spurred dissent among area residents in recent weeks.
In a letter sent to commissioners Monday, the mayor said the discussion “ideally” would include civil rights commissioners, aldermen and representatives of community stakeholder groups. Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, has volunteered to help with the talks, the mayor said.
“We look forward to an inclusive and generative process that continues to enable our independent civil rights commission to best serve all of our citizens,” the mayor told commissioners.
The mayor’s invitation comes after council members last week voted to stall a proposal that would take away administrative oversight from the city’s civil rights commission and place that power with a three-member governing board led by aldermen. The proposed law also outlines a path for the city to hire outside attorneys to handle the legal side of civil rights complaints, a process that is currently done in-house by employees on the city payroll.
Proponents have billed the change as an opportunity to improve the way civil rights complaints are handled. Meanwhile, critics have labeled the move as a power grab, saying the proposal is illegal under Iowa law and would remove the commission’s ability to act independently of the city’s elected officials.
Several aldermen have said they are open to revising the proposal as the ordinance moves through the process at City Hall. Others have argued the proposal should be tossed out entirely.
Among those leading the opposition are Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, whose employment is overseen by the commission, and the commission itself. Earlier this month, Lacey also accused Klipsch of inappropriately touching her during a public hearing in City Hall, a claim the mayor has denied. And the commission has already hired an attorney to prepare for a court challenge should the ordinance pass.
The commission, a seven-member panel of residents, oversees the city’s civil rights office, which employs a handful of people and runs on about $560,000 annually. The office investigates potential civil rights violations happening in Davenport, such as unfair housing and employment practices.