Davenport mayor issues new restrictions after 2nd alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Davenport residents and city staff will now be required to a wear mask, with limited exceptions, inside all City of Davenport facilities. And public attendance at city meetings will be limited to no more than 10 people.
Mayor Mike Matson issued the executive order late Monday after news broke that a second Davenport City Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after presenting with symptoms on Friday, Oct. 9 for what she thought was a sinus infection.
Dickmann said she went to urgent care and got tested on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and received the positive test results on Thursday.
Dickmann said she highly doubts she contracted the virus from Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, who previously tested positive.
"She and I had very little contact," Dickmann said. "I think she and I Just happened to be unfortunate souls that picked it up from who knows where."
Meginnis announced during the Wednesday, Oct. 7, Davenport City Council committee of the whole meeting that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a telephone interview after the meeting, Meginnis said she had not been feeling well the past week, having a headache and feeling very tired, and that Wednesday she started “getting this head thing, sort of like a head cold.”
Both Meginnis and Dickmann participated via Zoom during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting, while the rest of City Council continues to meet in person, wearing masks and socially distanced.
Asked whether Davenport City Council should discontinue in-person meetings, as deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Scott County and across the Quad-Cities, Dickmann responded: "It would be great if we could be a little more cautious, but the city also needs to function."
Dickmann said she has been self-isolating at home since she received her results, and said she was informed by Scott County public health officials that she may return to work on Tuesday and that her daughters, who have tested negative for coronavirus and have been staying with their father, can return to her home, as it's been 10 days since the onset of her symptoms.
"I will obviously not be attending in person (City Council meetings) just to be on the safe side," Dickmann said.
Like Meginnis, Dickmann said she has been careful to practice social distancing and has worn a mask everywhere.
"I have no idea where I could have possibly gotten it from," Dickmann said. "I have not been to any large events. I’m more careful than most people that I know."
Dickmann said her symptoms were pretty mild, and has since recovered, aside from "a little bit of a stuffy nose left over."
"Honestly, I was fully convinced that it was a sinus infection," she said. "I never had a fever. I never had a cough. I never had difficulty breathing."
Under Matson's executive order, which remains in effect until Nov. 30:
- Masks are required to be worn in city facilities by the public and city staff, except those playing on the field or the ice in city recreational athletic programs. Voters voting in city facilities are also exempt, according to the order
- Any event that exceeds federal, state or local health guidelines related to potential COVID-19 outbreak will not held or limited to the most restrictive guideline. City staff will work to reschedule any cancelled event, if possible
- Public attendance and city meetings, including Davenport City Council meetings, shall be limited to no more than 10 people. City Council meetings will continue to be streamed live on the city's website.
"We still value hearing the opinion of all of our citizens … and can be sent electronically to mayor.info@davenportiowa.com," Matson said in a recorded message posted to the city's YouTube channel.
Last week, a coalition public health officials, elected leaders and health care providers warned the Quad Cities in nearing a tipping point with COVID-19, with Genesis Health System witnessing the highest hospitalization numbers it has seen since the start of the pandemic.
"It’s been a long seven months, but I encourage everyone to continue to implement the proven practices to slow the spread of COVID-19," Matson said, including wearing a mask, social distancing and frequently washing hands.
"I understand we want to get back to some kind of normal, but we must continue to be diligent," Matson said. "Our friends’ and neighbors’ lives depend on this. They depend on us. It is easy to think that COVID-19 will not impact you. If it hasn’t already. But, as community spread continues, it will. We all have the responsibility to our community and neighbors to keep each other safe. ... Following these proven practices will allow things like schools and businesses to remain open. I ask you to remain vigilant. Please don’t make us do more restrictions. Please wear a mask."
