Davenport mayor issues new restrictions after 2nd alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

In a telephone interview after the meeting, Meginnis said she had not been feeling well the past week, having a headache and feeling very tired, and that Wednesday she started “getting this head thing, sort of like a head cold.”

Both Meginnis and Dickmann participated via Zoom during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting, while the rest of City Council continues to meet in person, wearing masks and socially distanced.

Asked whether Davenport City Council should discontinue in-person meetings, as deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Scott County and across the Quad-Cities, Dickmann responded: "It would be great if we could be a little more cautious, but the city also needs to function."

Dickmann said she has been self-isolating at home since she received her results, and said she was informed by Scott County public health officials that she may return to work on Tuesday and that her daughters, who have tested negative for coronavirus and have been staying with their father, can return to her home, as it's been 10 days since the onset of her symptoms.

"I will obviously not be attending in person (City Council meetings) just to be on the safe side," Dickmann said.