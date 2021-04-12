Davenport Mayor looking to appoint temporary replacement for departing Peacock

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he is looking for candidates to appoint to temporarily fill the city council seat soon to be vacated by Davenport's lone Black alderman.
Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, abruptly announced in February he will resign from the seat, effective April 30, after serving just over a year in the role.
Peacock has said he is resigning for unspecified "personal reasons." He told the Quad-City Times last week he is moving across the river to Illinois and "taking a knee."
"I'm just taking a little break and figure out what my next steps are," he said. "I have no plans at this time."
Peacock, a retired real estate agent and retired U.S. Army captain, was elected to Davenport City Council in 2019 for the open 7th Ward seat to replace Matson, who was elected mayor.
Matson said he plans to ask the city council temporarily appoint someone to fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term until someone new is elected to the seat in November’s regular city election.
Matson said he intends to appoint someone with the caveat they not run for the seat to avoid the appearance of favoritism and giving a candidate a leg up over other contenders who may run for the seat in the fall.
"I've talked to a couple (of people) about their interest ... and have looked at it, but all have declined so far to be appointed," Matson said.
Jonathan Vance, director of purchasing and corporate chef for the company that owns Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, said he is mulling submitting his name to be appointed to the seat.
Vance ran unsuccessfully in the November 2020 election as a no-party candidate to unseat Democratic incumbent Monica Kurth for the Iowa House District 89 seat. Vance received 414 votes, or 2.85% of total votes cast in the contest.
Vance said he is still assessing the time commitment required of serving as a Davenport alderman and whether that would conflict with his current job. He said he hoped to make a decision later this week. If appointed, Vance said he would support Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody in her bid to be elected to the seat in November.
Dermody had previously announced early this year her intention to seek one of two at-large City Council seats. However, with Peacock's pending resignation, Dermody said she and her campaign team feel she will have a better chance running for the 7th Ward seat as opposed to alderman at-large. Dermody previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Peacock for the open 7th Ward seat.
The Davenport City Council in the recent past has taken different approaches for filling vacant seats. In 2017, 3rd Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis won a special election in July of that year following a crowded June primary to replace former Alderman Bill Boom. Boom pleaded guilty in federal court to giving false statements to a grand jury regarding a drug investigation. The felony conviction made him ineligible to hold public office and he was forced to resign in April 2017.
Meginnis went on to win in the regular fall city election.
That same year, former Davenport alderman Gene Meeker was appointed to fill out the remainder of former 6th Ward Alderman Jeff Justin's term, with the caveat that Meeker would not seek re-election. Justin resigned in July of 2017 to pursue a new career opportunity in Florida. Former Davenport school board member Rich Clewell would later be elected to the seat in the fall election. Clewell lost re-election in 2019 against challenger Ben Jobgen.
Matson said city officials hope to avoid the cost and logistics of a special election on the heels of a possible city primary election in October, followed by a November general election.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz estimated a special election would cost the city no more than $5,000.
Asked whether Davenport aldermen should appoint another person of color to the seat, Peacock said "there shouldn't be a criteria" to fill his seat other than someone with experienced leadership and a passion for public service.
Peacock has criticized his colleagues and city staff for being "tone deaf" when it comes to addressing racial inequality and discrimination in the city.
"I disagree with taking someone Black for the sake of being Black," Peacock told the Times last week. "Filling a seat based on race is the wrong answer. ... Filling the seat with the best qualified person who can look out for the 7th Ward, that's the right answer."
Peacock's two-year term expires at the end of the year. He will host his last ward meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 in Council Chambers at Davenport City Hall, 226 West 4th St.