Davenport Mayor looking to appoint temporary replacement for departing Peacock

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he is looking for candidates to appoint to temporarily fill the city council seat soon to be vacated by Davenport's lone Black alderman.

Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, abruptly announced in February he will resign from the seat, effective April 30, after serving just over a year in the role.

Peacock has said he is resigning for unspecified "personal reasons." He told the Quad-City Times last week he is moving across the river to Illinois and "taking a knee."

"I'm just taking a little break and figure out what my next steps are," he said. "I have no plans at this time."

Peacock, a retired real estate agent and retired U.S. Army captain, was elected to Davenport City Council in 2019 for the open 7th Ward seat to replace Matson, who was elected mayor.

Matson said he plans to ask the city council temporarily appoint someone to fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term until someone new is elected to the seat in November’s regular city election.