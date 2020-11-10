Davenport Mayor, VA announce end to veterans homelessness in the Quad-Cities

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on Tuesday announced the effective end to homelessness among veterans in the Quad-Cities Bi-State region.
The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs late last month notified city officials that it was being being recognized as one of 80 communities across the country for effectively ending homelessness among veterans, due to its success in developing a system, capacity and commitment to quickly identify and house veterans experiencing homelessness.
That includes the bi-state region's ability to provide shelter immediately to any veteran who wants it, the availability of transitional housing and supportive services, and the capacity to move veterans quickly into permanent housing.
In the last 18 months, the Quad Cities saw a 53% reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness, dropping from 43 veterans as of March 2019 to 22 as of Tuesday. And in the last year, 80 veterans have gone into permanent housing and 22 have received housing vouchers, per the VA.
"An end to homelessness (among veterans) will not mean no one will ever experience a housing crisis again," said Matson, who is a veteran. "An end to homelessness means that every community will have a systematic response in place that ensures that homelessness is prevented whenever possible, or is otherwise a rare, brief and non-reoccurring occurrence. And that's what we have here."
The city and community partners applied for a review of the bi-state region's plan and benchmarks to address homelessness among veterans in July. That review determined that the Quad-Cities has the adequate infrastructure and systems built to "ensure that any veteran experiencing homelessness in the region will get the support they need to quickly obtain a permanent home," according to a letter dated Oct. 29 from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
In the past year, partners including Humility Homes and Services, Christian Care, Goodwill of the Heartland, Iowa City VA Health Care System-Quad Cities Veteran Homeless Team, Bridges the Gap, Quad Cities Housing Cluster and more made a concerted effort to collect the data, identify veterans experiencing homelessness and provide assistance, Matson said.
The city provides free bus service to veterans to medical appointments and job interviews.
"Housing options have been a barrier in the past, but our partners have worked with property managers to increase willingness to rent to our veterans," Matson said. "No veteran should be homeless."
Support Local Journalism
Last winter, Matson and the other Quad-Cities mayors signed a proclamation accepting the challenge to move every identifiable veteran in need of housing, and who is willing to accept help, into permanent housing and make it a priority.
Karen Abendroth, homeless programs supervisor for the VA, said "in the past year many wonderful partnerships were developed." Those include increased outreach and referral by local police departments of individuals they encounter who lack permanent housing. The VA has also provided a grant and per diem program that provides temporary housing. Christian Care in Rock Island has six beds dedicated specifically for veterans. Humility Homes and Services has 13.
The VA has also awarded a supportive services grant for its Valor Program that provides case management and financial assistance in the prevention of homelessness and rapid housing for veterans.
HUD, as well, has provided assistance to QC public housing authorities through housing assistance vouches specifically for veterans.
Bridging the Gap, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran homelessness, has also hosted semi-annual "stand-downs" where veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can access same-day resources, such as food, clothing, health care and housing referrals.
And Goodwill Industries provides employment coaching and other resources to help veterans find steady income vital to securing stable housing.
"Our goal as a community is to make ensure every veteran who has served our country has a place to call home," Abendroth said.
While proud of the national recognition, both Abendroth and Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes, said more work is needed to address housing instability.
The Quad-Cities Housing Cluster in September unveiled a 10-year vision and strategy for addressing long-term affordable housing needs throughout the Quad-Cities by 2030. It identified more than 11,000 Quad-City residents unable to reasonably afford a roof over their head.
"We are also providing hope to others in the community that there is help out there and there is a way around (homelessness)," Velez said. "This is one piece to the solution (to end housing instability in the Quad-Cities). ... We've built a system where individuals, if you come in and experience homeless (as a veteran), we can have it rare, brief and one time. The only way to do that though (on a larger scale) is with continued housing, continued affordable housing, preserving housing and continuing to provide and change as a community the services that are needed to all, but especially veterans."
If you are a veteran or know a veteran experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, contact the VA Community Resource and Referral Center at 563-328-5800 or call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-424-3838.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.