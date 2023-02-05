A 22-year-old male motorcyclist from Davenport died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Moline.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 near the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department.

Traveling west on River Drive, a 69-year-old female driving a Honda Accord turned south onto 17th Street and collided with a male at the intersection.

The 22-year-old male was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Moline Police Department's Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation. The initial results indicate that speed is a significant factor in the cause of the crash.

The identities of those involved have yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the police department's traffic unit at 309-797-0401.