 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport motorcyclist, passenger injured in Mercer County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
siren 4

Two residents of Davenport were injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County.

According to a news release, a report from Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Bennett, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 67 north of 132nd Avenue near Matherville.

The release said the driver, Brian J. Lamb, 41, and his passenger, Krystal N. Lamb, 35, both of Davenport, were transported to a hospital because of the injuries they suffered.

No citations were issued, but the investigation continues.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News