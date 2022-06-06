Davenport motorcyclist, passenger injured in Mercer County crash

Two residents of Davenport were injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County.

According to a news release, a report from Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Bennett, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 67 north of 132nd Avenue near Matherville.

The release said the driver, Brian J. Lamb, 41, and his passenger, Krystal N. Lamb, 35, both of Davenport, were transported to a hospital because of the injuries they suffered.

No citations were issued, but the investigation continues.

