A Davenport man’s eyes welled with tears as he walked across River Drive to the site of a friend’s fatal motorcycle crash. Markings on the busy four-lane highway from the Bettendorf Police Department’s late-night investigation made it all too real.
“That’s where it really hit me hard,” Daniel Lang said of the experience. “It was painful.”
Casey Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport, died June 10 from head trauma he suffered in a crash with a car the night before at 4th Street and River Drive (U.S. 67) in Bettendorf.
Multiple people vow Hitchcock, the married father of Kori and Jacob, was the type of guy to “give you the shirt off his back.” To pay his respects to the man known as “Shrek” in the motorcycling community, Lang gave him the black leather motorcycle club “cut,” or vest, off his back.
“The most valuable possession to a biker is his cut, and it’s really all that I had that was worthy of leaving as a memorial,” he said. “It’s got a lot of memories on it, and a lot of those memories were shared with Shrek.”
'Pay attention'
Lang, who recently stepped down as vice president of the Quad-Cities chapter of Full Tilt Riders Motorcycle Club, painted a white cross, “R.I.P. SHREK” and “2:19” on the vest. The numbers, Lang said, represent the second and 19th letters in the alphabet for Broken Spokes, the Davenport-based motorcycle club Hitchcock co-founded in 2011.
Lang asked the club's permission before he stapled his dirt-covered vest to a light pole on the south side of River Drive to honor his former mentor and role model. After making it back to the north side of the roadway, he returned to the impromptu memorial to further secure the piece. Lang ignored the evidence of the crash on the ground as he crossed River Drive for the final time June 10.
"I was going to keep it (the vest) forever, but I wasn’t expecting a real close friend to pass away either,” Lang said. "I don’t think you'll find a person who is as loved as that man was."
Earlier that day, fellow Broken Spokes member Keith Blum of Bettendorf positioned flowers and an American flag on the grass near the scene. Worried the items could get mowed over, he later moved them next to the vest.
“I wanted to pay my respects to him as I know he would me,” said Blum, who was “dumbfounded” when he heard what happened to Hitchcock, a “very experienced rider.”
“But it doesn’t matter how experienced you are, stuff can happen,” he said. “People just need to pay attention.”
Investigation continues
Brett G. Geist, 24, of Davenport, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, June 9, when a westbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide struck the car's left rear bumper area, police said.
Police say the motorcyclist lost control, his bike slid on its left side and he was ejected. Hitchcock, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and his motorcycle landed in the eastbound lanes of River Drive. A Medic EMS crew lifted him onto a stretcher about 10:30 p.m. and took him to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. He eventually was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he was pronounced dead the following day. Some of Hitchcock’s organs were donated, according to family and friends.
Geist did not suffer any injuries, police said.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said this week the incident remains under investigation and his department is waiting for autopsy results.
In a public post on Facebook two days after her husband’s death, Mandy Hitchcock requested that “no one contact, blame or threaten” the motorist. It was shared almost 200 times.
Later that day, Zeb Schmacht of Davenport planted a homemade wooden cross into the ground next to the leather-vested light pole. He left behind a black Sharpie marker, so others could share their thoughts and messages. The front of the cross is mostly covered now, and there are more flowers, too.
Wife 'can't ... go down there'
Mandy Hitchcock has seen photos of her husband’s roadside memorial, but she has not visited the site.
“I can’t bring myself to go down there,” she said, before releasing this statement to the Quad-City Times:
“Thank you to my family, friends and co-workers of Casey for all the acts of thoughtfulness shown to our family during this difficult time. We are overwhelmed by the love and support you all have shown us. We are so blessed and honored to see all the items placed at Casey’s memorial. He was truly loved and will be missed by so many people.”
She also recognized the following people for their contributions to the memorial: Sandy and Dan Schmidt; Samantha Moeller (Hitchcock's niece); Paula and Rich Garnette; and Pam and Chad Harrington.
Hitchcock worked for TRACO Fire Protection LLC of Milan.
Paul “Fozzy” Fosdyck, president of Broken Spokes, who called Hitchcock his best friend and brother, cannot bear to look at the memorial when he passes it.
“I understand where she (Mandy Hitchcock) is coming from,” he said. “People tell me it’s there, they tell me what’s there, but I really don’t care to see it.”
Distraction debate
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn worries roadside memorials may cause traffic safety issues.
“The concern is how much those items distract motorists while they’re driving 45 mph on a state highway,” he said. “It draws people’s attention away from what they’re doing.”
Because the memorial is located on state right-of-way and MidAmerican Energy Company’s light pole, Ploehn suspects there to be future discussions between the three entities.
The Iowa Department of Transportation prefers memorials not be placed along the highway for the safety of motorists and the safety of those wishing to create or visit a memorial. "However, in recognition of the sensitivity of the issue, we do not typically require removal unless they are causing safety or other issues,” said Sheila Lee, engineering operations tech at the agency’s District 6 Field Office in Davenport.
If an issue arises, “We work with families involved to try to find a solution that allows them to still have a way to honor their loved ones,” Lee said. “In some instances, the memorials have been removed at the request of the family.”
Within three miles of Hitchcock’s memorial, there are two others with crosses, flowers and colorful ornaments on River Drive in Davenport, each of which was erected after traffic deaths in 2014. Fewer than 10 miles upriver on South Cody Road (U.S. 67) in LeClaire, an orange cross, a sign and empty beer cans recognize a pair of motorcyclists who died in a fiery crash in 2016 when an SUV struck them head-on. The sign, created by A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, or ABATE of Iowa, reads: "PLEASE BE AWARE" and "MOTORCYCLES ARE EVERYWHERE."
Investigators determined the now-deceased driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol and prescription medications at the time of the crash.
Breaking the stigma
Standing at 6 feet, 3 inches and about 280 pounds, Hitchcock may have intimidated some people with his size, but he was just a “big Teddy bear,” Blum said. “He was always there for me.”
He wishes people did not judge motorcyclists by their appearances.
“They think we’re all bad, but if people knew what Broken Spokes does for the community, they would understand us,” Blum said.
The charitable nonprofit organization based on W. 4th Street in Davenport, will host benefit rides for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on July 14 and Gilda's Club Quad-Cities on August 19.
The first event raises money for cleft palate treatment services, which Hitchcock promoted a lot because his daughter, Kori, was born with the defect. "That hit very close to home for Casey," Fosdyck said.
Every time he rides by Hitchcock's memorial, Blum honks his motorcycle's horn and flashes a peace sign with his fingers.
“It’s sad, man,” he said. “He died doing what he loved, though.”