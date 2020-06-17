Davenport moves forward with fireworks show

Davenport is moving forward with plans for a Fourth of July fireworks display that will take place Friday, July 3, from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Wednesday night before the City Council Committee-of-the Whole meeting that, “We wanted to have a fireworks display.”
Red, White and Boom was canceled this year, so the city is moving forward on its own.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel said she was waiting for the permit from the U.S. Coast Guard as the fireworks will be ignited from a barge on the Mississippi River east of the Centennial Bridge. As that is usually a formality the city is moving ahead with plans.
“This is a go,” Spiegel said. “I’ve already signed the contract with the fireworks company.”
With all the construction in the downtown area, including Canadian Pacific working on the railroad crossings, Spiegel said city staff is working on making sure people who attend have easy access to get in and out.
“We want to make sure the public has ample area to safely view the show and exit the downtown in an orderly fashion,” she said.
Spiegel said downtown parking ramps would be free for the event.
City staff will be meeting again Tuesday to continue with plans for the event.
Sasha Rowland, owner of Mac’s Tavern already has put in a request to the city to block off the north lane of West 3rd Street in front of the tavern for a band and extra tables outside on the night of the fireworks.
Rowland said they would have everything back to normal by Saturday morning.
“We started putting this altogether Monday,” Rowland said. With the cancellation of Red, White and Boom, she was wondering what they could do for the holiday weekend.
“We’re seeing an increase in business, especially on the weekends with people wanting to get a little bit back to normal,” Rowland said. “We’re still very much about the social distancing; we’re very aware that a lot of our customers like and appreciate that we’re cleaning things over and over.
“We wanted to have fun and we wanted a little extra elbow room if the weather's nice and we can step outside the four walls, then why not,” she said.
“People can come by from 6 to 9 p.m. and then go to the fireworks, and if they want to come back for a cocktail afterward they’re welcome,” Rowland said.
Mac’s is planning on having The Pena Brothers Band. “They’re Quad-City legends,” she said.
“We need this right now,” Rowland said. “We need to be celebrating our independence right now.”
