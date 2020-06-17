Davenport moves forward with fireworks show

Sasha Rowland, owner of Mac’s Tavern already has put in a request to the city to block off the north lane of West 3rd Street in front of the tavern for a band and extra tables outside on the night of the fireworks.

Rowland said they would have everything back to normal by Saturday morning.

“We started putting this altogether Monday,” Rowland said. With the cancellation of Red, White and Boom, she was wondering what they could do for the holiday weekend.

“We’re seeing an increase in business, especially on the weekends with people wanting to get a little bit back to normal,” Rowland said. “We’re still very much about the social distancing; we’re very aware that a lot of our customers like and appreciate that we’re cleaning things over and over.

“We wanted to have fun and we wanted a little extra elbow room if the weather's nice and we can step outside the four walls, then why not,” she said.

“People can come by from 6 to 9 p.m. and then go to the fireworks, and if they want to come back for a cocktail afterward they’re welcome,” Rowland said.

Mac’s is planning on having The Pena Brothers Band. “They’re Quad-City legends,” she said.

“We need this right now,” Rowland said. “We need to be celebrating our independence right now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.