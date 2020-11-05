Davenport moving ahead with plans to replace Elm Street bridge, library renovations

The city of Davenport is moving forward with plans to reconstruct the Elm Street Bridge, which has been closed since the spring of 2018 because of its poor condition, along with renovations to the downtown library.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday held a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated $2.3 million cost to replace the Elm Street Bridge.
Built in 1937, the Elm Street bridge's condition has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns. The 13th Street Bridge was closed shortly thereafter.
No vehicles or pedestrians have been allowed to cross the bridge since its closure, forcing traffic onto a detour route.
The bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue crosses over the Canadian Pacific Railway. Once they were closed, the city requested and obtained ownership of both bridges from the railway. The transfer of ownership included a lump sum payment of $1.9 million for both bridges to provide seed money for the city to design new bridges and provide matching funds for grant funding to replace the bridges, city Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.
Because of the higher volume of traffic, the Elm Street bridge was prioritized for replacement first.
Construction on a new bridge is estimated to cost about $2.3 million. The city received a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation that will cover about 80% of the cost, up to $1 million in total reimbursement to offset the cost of repairs.
If approved, a new bridge would save drivers about a mile on a detour, including the stops and starts that are wrapped into a longer route, according to city officials.
Support Local Journalism
Bridge demolition would begin this winter and new construction would begin in the spring, weather permitting, with a bridge scheduled to open by the end of the 2021 construction season, according to city staff.
Right-of-way acquisition and construction plans and specifications have been completed and approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The DOT is scheduled to advertise for and receive bids later this month.
Davenport City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, to consider approval of the project. The meeting was moved because of observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, Nov, 11.
Other items the Davenport City Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting include:
- A $660,480 contract to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for renovations to the Davenport Main Library downtown.
Built in 1968, the Main Library needs an update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, library director Amy Groskopf previously said.
FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library raised a little more than $830,000 through private donations and a 2½-year capital campaign to breathe new life into the two-story facility. Total estimated cost of renovations, including furnishings, is about $1.6 million.
The project includes: creation of individual study rooms, a new first-floor public meeting room, a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming. Library officials hope to begin construction in late December and anticipate completion by then end of March.
- About $466,000 in upgrades for 18 city transit buses, including installation of a collision avoidance system, wheelchair restraints and upgraded surveillance cameras on the buses. The collision avoidance system includes sensors that will be installed on buses to alert drivers if there are obstructions in their blind spots.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.