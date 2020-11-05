Davenport moving ahead with plans to replace Elm Street bridge, library renovations

The city of Davenport is moving forward with plans to reconstruct the Elm Street Bridge, which has been closed since the spring of 2018 because of its poor condition, along with renovations to the downtown library.

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday held a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated $2.3 million cost to replace the Elm Street Bridge.

Built in 1937, the Elm Street bridge's condition has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns. The 13th Street Bridge was closed shortly thereafter.

No vehicles or pedestrians have been allowed to cross the bridge since its closure, forcing traffic onto a detour route.

The bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue crosses over the Canadian Pacific Railway. Once they were closed, the city requested and obtained ownership of both bridges from the railway. The transfer of ownership included a lump sum payment of $1.9 million for both bridges to provide seed money for the city to design new bridges and provide matching funds for grant funding to replace the bridges, city Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.

Because of the higher volume of traffic, the Elm Street bridge was prioritized for replacement first.