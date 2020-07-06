Davenport, Muscatine air quality levels spike from fireworks smoke, calm conditions

Des Moines — Air Quality Health exceedances were caused by fireworks in Des Moines, Davenport, and Muscatine on July 4, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

Additional fireworks and lingering smoke caused Des Moines to exceed safe levels again on Sunday.

The Des Moines area monitoring site recorded a 24-hour fine particle level of 123.5 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) Saturday.

Davenport and Muscatine monitors recorded 46.9 and 42.3 µg/m3 respectively.

Additional fireworks and lingering smoke also caused an exceedance of the health effects level in Des Moines on Sunday with 52.9 µg/m3 observed.

The EPA’s 24-hour health Standard for fine particles is 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

Asthmatics, those with respiratory difficulties, the elderly, children and pregnant women are the groups most likely to suffer adverse health effects from smoke inhalation.

The DNR encourages these groups to limit outdoor activity when air quality conditions are at or above the level of the standard.

Short-term spikes in fine pollution levels were observed at multiple sites late Friday night and beginning again around dusk on Independence Day.