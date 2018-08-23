MetroCom NAACP Unit 4019, Davenport, will hold its annual Freedom Fund Black & White Ball on Sept. 29 at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
This year’s keynote speaker is Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the national NAACP, a post to which he was appointed in October by the NAACP national board of directors.
According to his biography on the NAACP website, Johnson was born in Detroit.
Johnson attended Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, and then received his juris doctorate from the South Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas. He has furthered his training through fellowships with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the George Washington University School of Political Management, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He is a veteran activist who has dedicated his career to defending the rights and improving the lives of Mississippians. As state president of the NAACP Mississippi State Conference, he led critical campaigns for voting rights and equitable education.
The Rogalski Center is located at 518 W. Locust St..
The social hour begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person. Reserved tables may be purchased for $550. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The Davenport NAACP was founded in 1909 and is celebrating 100 years of service and activism.
For more information on tickets or the event, contact Larry Roberson at 563-340-1975, Dr. Henry Brockington at 563-505-7828, or Shirleen Martin at 563-340-0111.