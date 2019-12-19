Davenport native brings '90s jazz recording back to brilliant life

A pair of unique jazz piano talents are fused on an acclaimed new CD, recently produced by Davenport native Joe Chonto, rescued after what was thought a disastrous recording session 23 years ago.
“Monks” — a two-CD set featuring pianist Borah Bergman, drummer Sunny Murray and bassist Wilber Morris — is a tribute to the music of jazz genius Thelonious Monk (1917-1982), with the help of Jeff Willens, the New York Public Library's audio media preservation engineer.
“The music first of all, it's just a great musical document,” Chonto, a 63-year-old Davenport native, who used to manage Davenport Co-Op Records, and first moved to New York City in 1985, said this week. “It's just really taking the music and reinventing it, a totally modern approach.”
“It’s one of those things akin to discovering lost tapes of Duke Ellington at the Col with John Coltrane sitting in,” said Leslie Bell of Davenport, Chonto's friend and retired St. Ambrose art professor. “Everyone knows and loves Thelonious Monk and these unique interpretations of his tunes, while dense and complex, are gorgeous. It is quite likely the most radical, free-spirited interpretation of Monk yet. And unlikely to be matched anytime soon.”
Other responses have been equally laudatory, Chonto (who produces under his label, Some Real Music) said.
Bruce Gallanter at Downtown Music Gallery, “the most experienced set of ears for this music, started his review with 'Sensational' and closed with 'a masterwork of free jazz at its very best. Are you ready for it?'” Chonto said by e-mail.
“A musician wrote me, describing it as 'epic.' My distributor in Italy (who sold out his initial buy) said it was 'the best of Borah . . . incredible records' and Evan Parker, the great UK saxophonist who had recorded with Borah a couple times, said it 'was probably the best Borah I’ve ever heard.'”
Noise on the Lower East Side
The tale behind the almost-didn’t-happen release is “a fantastic bit of drama,” Bell said. Recorded in ’96 (when the musicians were at their considerable peak powers) in a now-defunct studio on the Lower East Side, “it was long thought the session tapes were worthless due to the in-capabilities of the recording studio and the engineers, who were clearly unprepared for the sonic onslaught and the subtle poetics thereof,” he said.
“The master tapes were virtually ruined by mistakes made by the original recording engineers,” Bell said.
“I’d met Borah there at another session some months ago, he remarked how much he liked the piano, the studio had a comfortable vibe,” Chonto, former manager of pianist Cecil Taylor, said of the Russian-American who died in 2012.
"Sunny Murray was the premier free-jazz drummer who was tutored by and played with Taylor in the early '60s," and “this would be a meeting not only of two musical giants, but two who were very well-suited for each other: two demanding 'tough customers' who just did their thing full-force, without compromise,” Chonto said.
On the CD, you can hear Murray say, “It’s not clear at all. It’s just one F-ing ugly sound,” he said.
The next day, Chonto brought the tapes to Bergman. “It was painful to break the news the session was a bust,” Chonto said. “He was disappointed beyond words. He stuck the tapes in his deck. 'How could that happen? I don’t believe this.' We were both pissed off and just...we knew the music was great, but this...”
In December 2018, he found cassettes of the session, and they actually sounded good. “I could not believe it,” Chonto said. “Ecstatic, I posted on Facebook that the music would come out. I dubbed both tapes onto CD-R and had about two hours of primo music.”
Jeff Willens — who's mastered music by Nina Simone, Traffic, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, the Velvet Underground, The Temptations, Four Tops, Charlie Parker, and Marvin Gaye — contacted him, and Chonto gave him the tapes, including digital audio tapes.
“Jeff spent months extracting, fixing, doing all kinds of high-tech stuff to make it all sound as good and seamless as possible,” Chonto said. “Despite there still being some issues of drums occasionally overly loud, Jeff did a stellar job and made the recording sound beautiful overall.”
The sound now has “brilliant clarity,” Bell said. “It's too bad the three musicians didn't live to see and hear the finished project — their minds would have been blown. Willens had to put data from both sets of recordings together and then bring the sound into focus — a monumental task, for which he's perfectly suited.”
Talent that's 'sui generis'
Bergman (1926-2012), who recorded his last album with Chonto, 2011's “Vita Brevis,” is a “sui generis” talent — a class by itself, the producer said.
“He had this concept called the upside-down piano,” Chonto said. “What that meant was with the piano, the real sound, resonance and richness of piano sound was all below middle C, in the bass clef, where the left hand is. That's typically — whether classical, jazz, blues, the left hand is typically supporting chords, and the right hand does heavy lifting. His whole thing was to reverse that — developed left-hand technique that was equal to or surpass his right hand.
“He was just, an incredible, incredible musician, and worked incredibly hard at this,” he said. “It's a playing technique that's not been surpassed. Monk had always been in his mind.”
The CD's cover photo is by Kevin Schafer of Davenport, adjunct professor at Augustana College, and both unrelated and totally fitting what's inside. It's a black-and-white portrait of a flooded cemetery off Davenport's Rockingham Road, taken this past spring.
“It's very bleak, gray looking, with those magnificent trees, starting to sprout forth new leaves, new life,” Chonto said. “There's a lot of a lot of promise coming forth, with renewal, rebirth. I just love the image. Most of the cover art for CDs has nothing to do with the music. I love it, I wanted to use it. It evokes for me, that nothing is really, truly dead.”
Even though Monk and the trio's musicians are all gone, they live on in “Monks,” an old recording that found its way back to life. It's available at Co-Op Records, Amazon, and discogs.com.