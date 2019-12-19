Davenport native brings '90s jazz recording back to brilliant life

“I’d met Borah there at another session some months ago, he remarked how much he liked the piano, the studio had a comfortable vibe,” Chonto, former manager of pianist Cecil Taylor, said of the Russian-American who died in 2012.

"Sunny Murray was the premier free-jazz drummer who was tutored by and played with Taylor in the early '60s," and “this would be a meeting not only of two musical giants, but two who were very well-suited for each other: two demanding 'tough customers' who just did their thing full-force, without compromise,” Chonto said.

On the CD, you can hear Murray say, “It’s not clear at all. It’s just one F-ing ugly sound,” he said.

The next day, Chonto brought the tapes to Bergman. “It was painful to break the news the session was a bust,” Chonto said. “He was disappointed beyond words. He stuck the tapes in his deck. 'How could that happen? I don’t believe this.' We were both pissed off and just...we knew the music was great, but this...”

In December 2018, he found cassettes of the session, and they actually sounded good. “I could not believe it,” Chonto said. “Ecstatic, I posted on Facebook that the music would come out. I dubbed both tapes onto CD-R and had about two hours of primo music.”