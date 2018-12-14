For nearly 15 years, residents living near the "five points" intersection of 6th, Vine and Ash streets in central-city Davenport have worried and complained about the intersection.
Because of the way the streets are laid out, with a jog in 6th and Ash built at an angle, drivers would come to stop signs and not know who had the right-of-way, said Brad Creviston, who lives on nearby Warren Street.
Or, conversely, drivers would not stop at all, just blowing through the intersections without slowing down, endangering pedestrians, particularly children, he said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, city public works employees installed flexible rubber curbing in the intersection to create a roundabout configuration. The curbing is temporary, but if the roundabout is successful in the goal of slowing traffic down, the city will "make this circle more robust as available funding allows," Brad Schadt, city engineer, said in an email.
"If it is not successful, it can easily be removed and returned to an 'all way' stop," he added.
The cost of the temporary curbing and signs was about $6,000, he said.
The signs warn drivers to yield, with a flashing light above and a sign with three curved arrows arranged in a circle below.
The city previously had responded to safety concerns by closing off Ash Street from Myrtle Street with barricades, making it a dead-end so drivers wouldn't use it as a high-speed cut-through. The barricades installed last year proved successful, so pavement was removed in September.
The 6th and Vine intersection attracts pedestrian because Cafe on Vine, a nonprofit that serves meals to the needy, is on one corner, with a food pantry and a clothing ministry on two others.
In addition, the Project Renewal "Treat House" that offers programs for children is nearby, attracting youngsters coming and going, neighbor Lupe Serrano, said. The house is operated by the Catholic Diocese of Davenport.
With the roundabout, pedestrians will cross at the previous locations of the cross walks, Schadt said.