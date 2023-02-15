If it weren't for the actions of four Davenport North YMCA staffers, Craig Kinzer may have missed some of the most important moments of his life.

After Kinzer experienced Sudden Cardiac Death while participating in a lifeguarding course in January 2022, four people rescued him from the water until medical attention arrived.

Those four received certificates for their actions Tuesday. They are Bettendorf YMCA Aquatics Director Katie McGrane, North Family YMCA Aquatics Director R.L. Aldridge, Downtown YMCA Aquatics Director Alex Vogel and lifeguard Nathan Elbe.

Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Chapter Executive Director Trish Burnett said the organization gives out Extraordinary Personal Action certificates for life-saving actions.

"My daughter got married in September, I never would have been able to walk her down the aisle. She's expecting her first child, my first grandchild in June, so I wouldn't be around for that," Kinzer said at a press conference Tuesday. "So I thank these guys for paying attention to the training that they receive."

The certificates were awarded to them by the American Red Cross Tuesday right outside the pool where Kinzer fell unconscious at North Family YMCA, 624 W 53rd St., Davenport.

McGrane said she received her lifeguard certification from the Red Cross at 15 years old and is extremely grateful to be recognized by the organization that gave her the tools that helped keep Kinzer alive that day.

"To have that organization come back and say thank you for everything, it feels almost surreal," McGrane said. "Because I should be thanking them for providing me with the training tools necessary to do what I did."

With this honor, McGrane said she hopes others will be encouraged to get CPR certified. While it may seem like preparing for a slim hypothetical, for the staffers and Kinzer, that hypothetical became reality quickly.

Like McGrane, Burnett hopes that more young people will sign up for training, increasing the likelihood of lives being saved when the unthinkable happens.

"Hopefully, the impact of what they did will inspire other young people to take trainings and to realize that it doesn't matter how much experience you have in life or how long you've lived," Burnett said. "You have that opportunity to do amazing things."