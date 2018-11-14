Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved a $400,000 budget amendment for the city's police department to buy its own ballistics technology, a measure local authorities say will allow them to more quickly solve gun crimes.
Aldermen approved the measure by a voice vote during a brief hearing in City Hall. Last week, the item was placed on the city’s consent agenda, a list of routine actions that usually pass without much public discussion during meetings.
The money is earmarked for new hardware that identifies bullets with high precision — often compared to a fingerprint machine for ballistics — and to allow the Davenport Police Department to patch into a database maintained by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Maj. Jeff Bladel, a spokesman for Davenport police, said last week that the department currently sends all of its evidence from shootings — such as expended bullets and shell casings — to a crime lab near Des Moines for analysis. The backlog there is so great, he said, that the department will sometimes wait months before it gets results.
With the new technology, Bladel said the turnaround time for identifying ballistics evidence could be reduced to a matter of days.
The money set aside for the technology is the first step. Bladel said the next moves would include getting the ATF on board to train officers with that equipment. If all goes right, he said it’ll still be several months before the ballistics technology will start to be used.