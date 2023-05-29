Gift this article
Rescuers pulled one person from the rubble overnight, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said in a press conference Monday morning.
No deaths have been reported in the partial collapse of the Davenport Apartment Building, 324 Main St., and Carlsten said rescue crews are continuing to search the rubble with dogs for anyone trapped.
"We do not have any credible information at this time that anyone is missing," Carlsten said.
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The city is trying to cross reference information on tenants with the property owner, Carlsten said, but not every person had a cell phone or second means for contact.
"I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility," Carlsten said.
Crews had rescued seven people from other parts of the building Sunday night, officials said.
City officials said it's "too early" to say what caused the partial collapse.
The building, which houses a total of 84 commercial and residential units, is currently "structurally unsound" and Carlsten said there were structural engineers on site advising rescue efforts.
Iowa Task Force One, Cedar Rapids division, arrived overnight and began additional search and rescue operations assisted by canines, Carlsten said. About six dogs are working on scene to search for people.
Crews are “currently finishing the rescue phase of our operation and soon it will become a recovery operation,” Carlsten said.
He urged anyone who is concerned about a possible missing loved one to contact 911 with information.
Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city said the city had done “numerous inspections” of the Davenport building based on complaints or during the normal inspection process for rental units in Davenport, and said there were three that questioned the structural stability of the building, which the owner hired an engineering firm to advise on how to repair.
“There has been some complaints to the structure,” Oswald said. “We issued notice orders to have those repaired. The building owner hired their own engineering firm to direct them in the repairs needed to be made. Once fire releases the scene, we will begin an extensive investigation to find out what exactly caused it.”
Currently there are seven adults and one child being housed in temporary housing at the Center for Active Seniors, Inc., by the Red Cross, Mayor Mike Matson said, with the rest of the tenants living in other places, such as with friends and family.
Lexus Berry, a resident of the building who had said Sunday night she watched as her apartment collapsed with her wife still inside, said rescuers located and pulled her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, from the rubble overnight after being pinned for several hours. She said her wife went into surgery at the hospital.
"We are very blessed, but this is going to change our lives forever," she wrote in a text message.
Photos: Emergency Crews Respond to Partial Building Collapse in downtown Davenport
Officials gather on Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson looks on as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson addresses onlookers as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel walks along Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Officials update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Water pours from the north section of the building that is home to The Davenport apartment building. Water poured from ruptured pipes after a portion of the back of the building, located at 324 Main St., collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
A large section of the back of The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., collapsed Sunday. First responders were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m.
Thomas Geyer
Clothes hang in a closet where a section of The Davenport apartment building collapsed Sunday. First responders were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m.
Thomas Geyer
Using a sledge borrowed from the Davenport Fire Department, Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, breaks through a stuck cover so that and Iowa American Water employee can help turn off the water to The Davenport apartment building, a portion of which collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
Iowa American Water employees work to shut off the water to The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., after a portion of the back of the building collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A MedForce Air ambulance is seen on Harrison Street between the Davenport Police Station and City Hall as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Jeff Bladel talk on Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A MedForce Air ambulance lands on Harrison Street between the Davenport Police Station and City Hall as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson walks through the scene as emergency crews work a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlson walks through the scene as emergency crews work a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Officials update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The rescue would likely continue for most of the day, said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
