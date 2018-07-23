As the city continues to invest in designs aimed toward structuring future developments, Davenport officials are considering a proposal to apply new building standards intended to give an older part of town a fresh look.
Davenport aldermen are scheduled to consider a proposed city ordinance on Wednesday that would establish a number of building requirements along Rockingham Road between Marquette Street and John Fell Drive. The proposed rules outline several specifications for residential and commercial developments, ranging from the appropriate type of materials for construction to the placement of windows and doors on homes.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, and then this is really just putting the regulations in place that I think reflect a lot of the conversations we’ve had over many years,” said Ryan Rusnak, a city planner for Davenport.
The proposal comes after years of discussions with local businesses, city staff, elected officials and area residents about how to revitalize some of the blighted parts of neighborhood and forge long-term plans to create sustainable homes and businesses. As one of the city's oldest thoroughfares, Rusnak said that making sure future developments look good is important to the “overall health of the corridor.”
Rockingham Road is remembered by longtime residents as a street once bustling with places to shop and eat. But over the years, several businesses — including some of the industrial manufacturers around which the neighborhood is anchored — have packed up and gone, leaving empty buildings in their wake.
One industrial giant leaving Rockingham Road is Kraft Heinz, which announced in 2015 that it would move its factory to a new location on the north end of town. With the move, Kraft Heinz cut back its workforce, reflecting a larger trend in the company’s national strategy of reducing employees. The company received millions of dollars in state and city tax breaks to make the change.
As the city has expanded northward on areas of open land, Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said many area residents in her district share a perception that city officials have left places like Rockingham Road behind.
“In some ways they’re probably right — it has been ignored,” said Meginnis, who ran her campaign for office last year on the promise of working to revitalize the city's urban areas.
Meginnis, whose ward covers part of the area where the changes would take effect, compared the proposal for Rockingham Road to a recently-approved design district near the Rhythm City Casino, which was created to promote a pattern of development in a mostly-vacant part of town that the city has dubbed Elmore Corners. Like the intention behind Elmore Corners, she said she hopes the proposed ordinance for Rockingham Road will foster more small business growth and create a more attractive, walk-able area.
“It’s a long time coming,” Meginnis said.
Meginnis also described the proposed changes on the city council's agenda as an early step, saying she would like to see other efforts move forward to financially assist area developments as well.