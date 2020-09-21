 Skip to main content
Davenport officials warn $140M on the line with thousands still uncounted in Census
091720-qc-nws-census-1.JPG

Census response representative Mandi Toutsch stands on W 14th St. in Davenport ready to help people filling out their Census, September 17, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

With less than 10 days to go in the 2020 Census and thousands still uncounted, Davenport officials today warned the city stood to miss out on $140 million in federal funding over the next decade.

"If the Census stopped today, with our self response rate (of 68.5%) and our estimated follow up rate (from follow up enumeration from paid census workers as they go to homes that have not responded), we estimate Davenport would lose $14 million a year, or $140 Million over 10 years in dollars flowing to the city that are based on Census numbers," said Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, chairwoman of Davenport's Complete Count Committee.

City officials estimated each Davenport resident receives about $1,600 annually in various forms of federal funding, whether for housing programs; water, sewer, road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements; or school funding. 

Davenport's self-response rate in the 2010 Census was 71%, higher than the city's current rate.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

Residents who have net yet done so can complete the census online at www.my2020census.gov, or by call 844-330-2020.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a press conference Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island to stress the importance of responding to the 2020 Census.

The census determines congressional representation. And, population numbers will determine how $675 billion in funding is distributed statewide and locally for schools, roads, public works departments, hospitals, libraries, nutrition programs, Medicaid, housing assistance and many other programs over the next 10 years.

2020 Census events

Want free ice cream? Have you filled out your Census?

Davenport

The Davenport Complete County Committee will provide free Whitey's Ice Cream gift cards and 2020 Census gear to residents who fill out their census.

Davenport city officials and census workers will be on hand from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Davenport Public Library's Main Street and Fairmount branches to allow and assist residents with completing their census, if they have not yet done so.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf residents who have not filled out the 2020 Census are invited to the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 24. Census representatives will be on hand to help individuals fill out the census online.

No appointment is necessary. Each person who fills out the census will receive a $5 Dairy Queen gift card.

Face masks are required. For those who do not have a face mask, one will be provided at the door.

