Davenport officials warn $140M on the line with thousands still uncounted in Census

With less than 10 days to go in the 2020 Census and thousands still uncounted, Davenport officials today warned the city stood to miss out on $140 million in federal funding over the next decade.

"If the Census stopped today, with our self response rate (of 68.5%) and our estimated follow up rate (from follow up enumeration from paid census workers as they go to homes that have not responded), we estimate Davenport would lose $14 million a year, or $140 Million over 10 years in dollars flowing to the city that are based on Census numbers," said Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, chairwoman of Davenport's Complete Count Committee.

City officials estimated each Davenport resident receives about $1,600 annually in various forms of federal funding, whether for housing programs; water, sewer, road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements; or school funding.

Davenport's self-response rate in the 2010 Census was 71%, higher than the city's current rate.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

Residents who have net yet done so can complete the census online at www.my2020census.gov, or by call 844-330-2020.