Davenport OKs 6-month moratorium on new neighborhood bars, vehicle repair shops

"There are areas of town where a bar is appropriate, and to hinder that for the next six months is fairly alarming; however, ... one special use was pulled for a bar last year ... and zero in 2019," Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5. "So this use is very small right now, which leads me to be OK of the next six months of really rethinking this and finding a better way to have a more long-term solution" to "promote" neighborhood bars, "while not burdening some of the more residential" neighborhood commercial districts in the city.